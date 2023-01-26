Blue, Orange and Red line trains will run more frequently starting in February: WMATA

Metro announced Thursday that they're increasing the frequency of Blue, Orang and Red line trains in February.

Starting February 7, customers on the Blue line, the Blue + line that is supplementing Yellow line service and Orange lines will see trains every 12 minutes from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday. Beginning February 21, Red line trains will depart every 8 minutes all day until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

These wait times are up from the current 15-minute frequency on Blue and Orange lines and a 10-minute frequency on the Red line. The increase is thanks to more availability of the 7000-series railcars which were limited after a derailment in October 2021 that injured one passenger.

After withdrawing the entire 7000-series line of trains and months of back and forth, limited numbers of the trains finally returned to service in June 2022.

"Our newest railcars have continued to provide safe and reliable service, and we are excited to deliver them where our customers most need them," said General Manager & Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. "By making trains more frequent and increasing capacity with more 8-car trains, we are reducing crowding and making service more convenient."

