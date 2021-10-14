Blue Line reopening Friday after derailment closes part of Metro for days

Normal service will resume on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines Friday after a Metro train derailment Tuesday caused part of the route to close.

WMATA says intermittent delays are possible as the investigation into the derailment continues.

Officials received a report of a disabled Blue Line train Tuesday around 4:53 p.m. in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations.

Upon inspection, it was determined that the train has partially derailed.

Fire Department and Metro personnel responded to the scene. One patient was transported from the scene to an area hospital in stable condition.