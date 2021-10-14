Expand / Collapse search

Blue Line reopening Friday after derailment closes part of Metro for days

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

Video shows inside of Blue Line train after derailment

Video shows what was happening inside of a Blue Line train that derailed Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Normal service will resume on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines Friday after a Metro train derailment Tuesday caused part of the route to close. 

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

WMATA says intermittent delays are possible as the investigation into the derailment continues.

Officials received a report of a disabled Blue Line train Tuesday around 4:53 p.m. in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Blue Line service suspended due to Metro train derailment; 1 person injured

Upon inspection, it was determined that the train has partially derailed.

Passengers escorted off Blue Line train after derailment

Passengers on a Blue Line Metro train are seen evacuating after the train derailed between Pentagon and Foggy Bottom Tuesday night.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Fire Department and Metro personnel responded to the scene. One patient was transported from the scene to an area hospital in stable condition.