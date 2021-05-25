Blue Angels fly over Annapolis Tuesday in rehearsal for air show, graduation
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - The famous Blue Angels of the U.S. Navy flew over the Annapolis area Tuesday.
The fly over was in preparation for the United States Naval Academy air show Wednesday and graduation flyover Friday.
Cloudy conditions limited visibility Tuesday morning.
The Naval Academy’s Commissioning Week will celebrate the graduation of the class of 2021.
