Blasts, warning horns expected in Bethesda as Metro continues Purple Line work

Metro officials say they will begin blasting in the future elevator shaft from the Purple Line to the Red Line in Bethesda Tuesday.

The work will take place near Elm Street at Wisconsin Avenue.

WMATA

Officials say the work will not impact traffic and will continue on the weekdays and weekends.

Metro says warning horns will sound before each blast.

The blasts are expected to happen two to three times a week between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. – at least until the end of the year.