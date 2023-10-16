Blair High School faces second bomb threat in three days; Friday's scare still fresh in memory

For the second time in three days, officers from the Montgomery County Police Department investigated a threat at Blair High School.

Just two minutes after the bells rang to dismiss students on Monday afternoon, the department released an alert saying it was investigating the validity of the threat received against the school.

Officials said the students and faculty who were on school grounds were placed in secure areas, and later sent home.

At one point, there was a heavy presence of officers surrounding the building, and police dogs could be seen sniffing for clues.

Just before 4 p.m., about an hour after police started their investigation – they determined the threat to be "not valid."

Blair High School faces second threat in three days

On Friday morning, Blair's Principal Renay Johnson said the school received a bomb threat, which prompted police to place the school on lockdown.

Jonnson posted on X just before 7:15 a.m. that day that they received the "all-clear directive from police" and the building was safe to reenter.

Once officials notified Johnson that the school was secure on Monday, she sent a letter to the Blair High School community.

"I want to thank our school security, staff and the Montgomery County police partners for responding to our school and searching our campus. We owe the K-9 unit treats," she said via X. "We understand that events like this can be unsettling; school counselors, wellness center staff, administrators, and staff will be available to meet with students tomorrow and all week as needed."

So far, officials have not revealed the source of Friday's or Monday's threats.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.