WATCH LIVE: Black bear spotted in tree in Herndon

The Brief A male black bear with a tracking collar was seen Monday morning near Alabama Drive in Herndon Fairfax County Animal Control notified state wildlife officials, who are monitoring the bear. Residents are urged not to approach and to follow safety guidelines.



A male yearling black bear wearing a tracking collar was spotted roaming a residential neighborhood in Herndon Monday morning, according to local authorities.

Herndon Police said in a tweet that Fairfax County Animal Control notified the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, which is currently monitoring the bear’s movements. The bear was last seen near Alabama Drive and Hillwood Court.

Why you should care:

Police are reminding residents not to approach the bear and to allow space to move on safely.

Fairfax County officials say sightings like this are common in spring and early summer as bears emerge from hibernation and begin searching for food. According to the county, bears typically avoid humans but can be drawn into populated areas by outdoor trash, bird feeders or pet food.

If you encounter a bear:

Respect the bear’s space

Never run; back away slowly

Never feed a bear under any circumstances

More safety tips and guidance are available through the county’s "Be Bear Aware" campaign.