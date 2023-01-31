Bill to require curbside voting at polling places introduced in Maryland

If you live in Maryland, you can already vote by mail or leave your ballot in a drop box. But, should voters be able to drive up to a polling place and vote from their car?

It's the question the Maryland Ways and Means Committee was discussing on Tuesday. A hearing was held on Prince George's County delegate Nicole Williams' bill that would require every Maryland county to have curbside voting at early voting centers.

READ MORE: Rockville could lower voting age to 16 this year

Delegate Williams tells FOX 5 she thinks it's a good idea and would help pregnant or disabled people who have a hard time walking up to polling locations.

However, critics of the bill say it raises security issues including how voters would certify that they actually have a disability.

Others note that Maryland already provides mail-in voting for those who can't walk up to polling locations.

READ MORE: Maryland Board of Public Works approves $400 million for Blue Line Corridor project

If the bill gets through the general assembly, Maryland would join two dozen other states, including Virginia, that offer curbside voting. However, delegate Williams has introduced this bill four sessions in a row without success.