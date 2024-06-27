Biden's voice raises questions among viewers during debate

article

As the first presidential debate kicked off Thursday night, many viewers turned up the volume on their televisions and then immediately took to X to ask: "What's wrong with Biden's voice?"

CNN's audio seemed fine, but the president initially sounded like he was whispering, or perhaps getting over a cold.

On X, one user wrote," Biden's voice is making my throat hurt does this man need some water maybe."

"Never realized how ashy Joe Bidens voice is," another user posted.

One post read: "Don't let Biden's stroke voice let you think Trump isn't speaking all BS."

"Biden's voice is so cringe," another post read.

"Is it me? Or is Biden's voice kinda sexC," @Tyler_Denaeee said.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Biden Administration to find out whether the president has a cold. As of this writing, we have not heard back.

Check out more posts on Biden's voice via X below: