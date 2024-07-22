Biden's presidential legacy: How historians will view his time in office

article

We now know Americans will elect a new president in November.

So, decades down the road, how will President Joe Biden’s time in the Oval Office be remembered?

FOX 5 asked two historians to weigh in Monday night.

"I think they’ll remember him as an effective president who got us through the aftermath of the global pandemic," said Princeton University Professor of History Sean Wilentz. "He’s a guy with very, very thin political margins. I mean he had no margin to go on in the Congress, and got more legislation done than certainly any other Democratic president going back to Johnson."

"Historians will probably look back, and they’ll say, well he passed these really significant legislative reforms, more so maybe than other presidents have gotten done in two terms," added George Washington University Professor of Political Management Matt Dallek. "Climate change, infrastructure, the CHIPS Act, the first gun control measure in decades, and he defeated Donald Trump."

Related article

"Whether people love or hate MAGA," Dallek continued, "I think Biden will be seen as kind of being president in a consequential moment, in a moment of rising political violence, deepening partisanship in the country."

READ MORE: Presidential predictor Allan Lichtman tells Democrats after Biden drops out: 'Get smart and unite'

Both historians also said that when it comes to Biden’s legacy, November’s election will matter a lot.

"If Harris wins, that’s gonna be one story that the historians are gonna tell," Wilentz explained. "If Trump wins, it’s gonna still be another story that the historians are gonna tell. But in both of those stories, Biden looks a whole lot better than he would’ve done if he hadn’t backed out."