Biden, Trump could become Democratic, GOP parties’ presumptive nominees tonight

President Joe Biden and his likely Republican challenger, Donald Trump, are on track to win enough delegates this week to become their parties’ presumptive nominees, ushering in a bruising eight-month campaign for the White House.

Elections in four states on Tuesday will likely give Biden and Trump the delegates needed to clinch the nominations. Their trajectories are hardly in doubt after dominant performances in last week’s Super Tuesday contests forced the last major primary challengers out of the race.

As of Tuesday, there will be 125 days until the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, 160 days until the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and 238 days until the November general election.

Which states have primaries Tuesday?

Voters in Georgia, Mississippi, Washington, Northern Mariana Islands (Democrats only) and Democrats abroad will cast their ballots tonight. Hawaii will hold a GOP caucus.

How many delegates are at stake?

The four states have a combined 161 delegates at stake on Tuesday, and Trump will need to win the lion’s share of them in order to become the presumptive nominee. But with his main rival for the nomination, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, no longer in the race – there are no remaining obstacles in his way.

RELATED: 'No Labels' moving closer to fielding third-party 2024 presidential candidate: reports

For Biden, 254 delegates are at stake. Biden will face self-help author Marianne Williamson in four contests. He will also face a rematch with Democrat Jason Palmer in the Northern Marianas primary. Palmer unexpectedly won a 91-person vote in American Samoa on Super Tuesday, picking up three delegates along the way. "Uncommitted" has also won delegates in Michigan, Minnesota and Hawaii and will be on the ballot Tuesday in Washington.

How close is Trump?

Trump has 1,075 delegates and needs at least 1,215 to win the party’s nomination.

How close is Biden?

Biden has 1,866 delegates so far. He needs 1,968 delegates to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

When will they actually be the official nominees?

Nominees are officially declared when their respective parties hold their national conventions later this year. The RNC will be held in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18. The DNC will be held in Chicago from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.