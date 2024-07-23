Biden returns to DC ahead of primetime Oval Office address

President Joe Biden is leaving his Delaware home where he has been self-isolating after contracting COVID and returning to the White House Tuesday.

According to the White House's official schedule, Biden will be leaving Rehoboth Beach at 12:30 p.m. and landing at the White House at 2:30 p.m.

His return to D.C. comes almost one week after it was announced that he tested positive for COVID and just two days after his historic announcement that he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

After he returns to Washington, Biden is expected to deliver a primetime address from the Oval Office at 8 p.m. to discuss "what lies ahead" and how he’ll "finish the job for the American people."

It’s been a tumultuous few days for the administration and the road ahead isn't exactly clear yet.

While Biden has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and many top Democrats have followed suit, she still has to receive an official nomination at the Democratic National Convention in August. But an AP survey indicates that she will have the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Donald Trump.

However, convention delegates are still free to vote for the candidate of their choice at the convention in August or if Democrats hold a virtual roll call ahead of that gathering in Chicago.