Biden promises support for Baltimore during visit to Key Bridge collpase site

Officials confirmed Friday that they recovered the body of one of six people killed in the Key Bridge collapse.

The news came just hours after President Joe Biden went to Baltimore to get a look at the wreckage up close.

Ten days after the collapse, Biden was aboard Marine One surveying the wreckage from above.

"From the air, I saw the bridge that’s been ripped apart, but here on the ground, I see a community that’s been pulled together," Biden said.

Hours later, a long-awaited update as well with officials saying Friday morning that dive teams recovered the body of 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval — one of the eight workers filling potholes atop the bridge at the time of its collapse.

Altogether, six were killed. So far, three of their bodies have been recovered.

"It’s not the same, but I know a little bit about what it’s like to lose a piece of your soul. You get that phone call in the middle of the night. They say your family members are gone," Biden said.

This week, the Army Corps of Engineers announced a tentative timeline for the port. They expect to open a temporary channel 280 feet wide and 35 feet deep by the end of April and the permanent 700-foot-wide, 50-foot-deep channel by the end of May.

"Twenty thousand jobs depend on this port. 20,000 families depend on this port, to buy groceries, to make rent, to pay their bills," the president said. "We’re going to continue to have your back, every step of the way. I guarantee it."

But securing as much federal support as the president has talked about may be a challenge.

The House Freedom Caucus released a statement Friday saying that if taxpayer money is needed, then it should be fully offset.