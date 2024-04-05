Third Baltimore bridge collapse victim found

Dive teams have recovered the body of a third victim in the Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.

Officials say the body of 38-year-old Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval was recovered around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The two construction workers who were recovered last week had been identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, of Baltimore, and 26-year-old Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, of Dundalk. Their bodies were found inside a red pickup truck submerged about 25 feet deep in the middle of the Patapsco River, according to Maryland State Police Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr.

"The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency. Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up," said Butler. "There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved one. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families."

Unified Command salvage dive teams located what they believed to be the missing construction worker, and notified the Maryland Department of State Police. Dive teams from the Maryland State Police Underwater Recovery Team and other law enforcement partners then recovered Suazo-Sandoval.

Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden toured the wreckage of the bridge and spoke to families of the victims.

"We're going to keep working hard until we recover each of them," Biden said. "To all the families and loved ones who are grieving, I've come here to grieve with you."

Eight construction workers were on a break when the bridge collapsed. Two were able to be rescued, but the remaining six fell into the Patuxent River and were presumed dead the following day.

Three of the construction workers are still missing and their bodies have yet to be recovered.

Dive teams attempting to recover the construction workers face cold water that is so murky, it's hard to see.

