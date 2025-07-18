Bicyclist killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run identified
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. - Authorities have identified the bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in Prince George’s County as Tara Carter, 55, of Lanham.
Bicyclist identified
What we know:
The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road in New Carrollton. Carter was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Police say the driver fled the scene but was located after a witness came forward and surveillance footage was reviewed.
Crash under investigation
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Prince George's County Police Department.