Bicyclist killed in Prince George’s County hit-and-run identified

Published  July 18, 2025 1:06pm EDT
The Brief

    • Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash.
    • Driver tracked down.
    • Police seek more information from public.

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. - Authorities have identified the bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in Prince George’s County as Tara Carter, 55, of Lanham.

Bicyclist identified

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road in New Carrollton. Carter was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police say the driver fled the scene but was located after a witness came forward and surveillance footage was reviewed.

Crash under investigation 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Prince George's County Police Department.

