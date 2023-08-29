Bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore County

Authorities continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in Baltimore County.

According to authorities, officers arrived in the area of Rossville Boulevard and Franklin Square Drive around 8:08 p.m. in response to a motor vehicle crash that involved a bicyclist.

It is believed that the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Rossville Boulevard. Authorities say the bicyclist attempted to cross the roadway when a vehicle traveling westbound struck the bicyclist in the westbound lane. The driver did not remain at the scene.

The bicyclist has been identified as 46-year-old Aimee K. Whiteford, she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police.