Bicyclist injured in Northwest DC crash
article
WASHINGTON - A bicyclist was injured in a crash in Northwest D.C. Friday evening, police said.
Officers were called for a report of a person down at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Quebec Street, Northwest, around 2:20 p.m.
Once on scene, officers found a man unconscious, lying over a bicycle. The man was transported to an area hospital, police said.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.
The Source: Information in this article is from D.C. police.