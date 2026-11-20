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The Brief A bicyclist was injured in a Northwest D.C. crash Friday evening. The man was found unconscious, lying over a bicycle. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.



A bicyclist was injured in a crash in Northwest D.C. Friday evening, police said.

Officers were called for a report of a person down at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Quebec Street, Northwest, around 2:20 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a man unconscious, lying over a bicycle. The man was transported to an area hospital, police said.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or by texting a tip to 50411.