Bicyclist identified after fatal collision in Montgomery County

The Brief Driver left the scene after the Lexus struck a man riding a bike, police say. Minh Q. Vu died from life‑threatening injuries the following morning. Detectives ask for information.



Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Detectives say the driver of a white Lexus ES was traveling northbound on the ramp from Columbia Pike toward New Hampshire Avenue around 9:39 p.m. on June 16 when the vehicle struck a man riding a bike. The driver left the scene but returned a short time later.

The bicyclist, identified as 45‑year‑old Minh Q. Vu of Silver Spring, was taken to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries and died the following morning.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact detectives at crunit@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240‑773‑6620.