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Bicyclist identified after fatal collision in Montgomery County

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Updated June 22, 2026 1:50 PM EDT Published June 22, 2026 12:48 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Driver left the scene after the Lexus struck a man riding a bike, police say.
    • Minh Q. Vu died from life‑threatening injuries the following morning.
    • Detectives ask for information.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Authorities have identified the bicyclist who was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County.

What we know:

Detectives say the driver of a white Lexus ES was traveling northbound on the ramp from Columbia Pike toward New Hampshire Avenue around 9:39 p.m. on June 16 when the vehicle struck a man riding a bike. The driver left the scene but returned a short time later.

The bicyclist, identified as 45‑year‑old Minh Q. Vu of Silver Spring, was taken to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries and died the following morning.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact detectives at crunit@montgomerycountymd.gov or 240‑773‑6620.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police Department.

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