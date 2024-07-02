Beyoncé named DC's favorite artist to drink to, according to Spotify
WASHINGTON - A recent study has named Beyoncé the nation's capital's favorite artist to listen to while drinking and Tyler Childers's Feathered Indians as D.C. residents' favorite drink song.
Whiskey retailers Flask and Barrel collected songs featured in Spotify playlists mentioning alcoholic drinks in their titles, then cross-referenced with Google Trends data to find the nation's capital locals' favorite drinking songs.
D.C.’s 20 favorite artists to party to:
1. Beyoncé
2. Black Eyed Peas
3. Drake
4. J. Cole
5. Kendrick Lamar
6. Lil Uzi Vert
7. Queen
8. Sean Paul
9. Jay-Z
10. Notorious B.I.G.
11. Badshah
12. Rihanna
13. Kanye West
14. Nicki Minaj
15. Travis Scott
16. 50 Cent
17. Chris Brown
18. Metro Boomin
19. Calvin Harris
20. Lana Del Rey
D.C.'s 50 favorite drinking songs:
1. Feathered Indians by Tyler Childers
2. Pepas by Farruko
3. Danza Kuduro by Don Omar
4. Tongue Tied by Grouplove
5. No Role Modelz by J. Cole
6. In Your Love by Tyler Childers
7. Fukumean by Gunna
8. Love Sosa by Chief Keef
9. Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones
10. Rich Flex by Drake
11. Feel Good Inc by Gorillaz
12. Work Out by J. Cole
13. Low by SZA
14. Empire State Of Mind by Jay-Z
15. Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood
16. Hey Ya! by Outkast
17. Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen
18. Only Girl (In The World) by Rihanna
19. Gold Digger by Kanye West
20. Super Bass by Nicki Minaj
21. Starships by Nicki Minaj
22. Mr. Brightside by The Killers
23. Hotel Room Service by Pitbull
24. Mask Off by Future
25. Pure Cocaine by Lil Baby
26. Runnin' by 21 Savage
27. S&M by Rihanna
28. Love Me by Lil Wayne
29. Goosebumps by Hvme
30. Lovin On Me by Jack Harlow
31. Cant Hold Us by Macklemore
32. Redrum by 21 Savage
33. Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton
34. Promiscuous by Nelly Furtado
35. Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker
36. Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) by Katy Perry
37. Yeah! by Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris
38. Candy Shop by 50 Cent
39. Mo Bamba by Sheck Wes
40. I Know by Big Sean
41. Thunderstruck by AC/DC
42. Without Me by Eminem
43. Heartless by Kanye West
44. Chasin You by Morgan Wallen
45. Love Me by Lil Tecca
46. Knife Talk by Drake
47. Tik Tok by Kesha
48. Like A G6 by Far East Movement
49. Get Low by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz
50. Heartless by The Weeknd