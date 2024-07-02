Beyoncé named DC's favorite artist to drink to, according to Spotify

A recent study has named Beyoncé the nation's capital's favorite artist to listen to while drinking and Tyler Childers's Feathered Indians as D.C. residents' favorite drink song.

Whiskey retailers Flask and Barrel collected songs featured in Spotify playlists mentioning alcoholic drinks in their titles, then cross-referenced with Google Trends data to find the nation's capital locals' favorite drinking songs.

D.C.’s 20 favorite artists to party to:

1. Beyoncé

2. Black Eyed Peas

3. Drake

4. J. Cole

5. Kendrick Lamar

6. Lil Uzi Vert

7. Queen

8. Sean Paul

9. Jay-Z

10. Notorious B.I.G.

11. Badshah

12. Rihanna

13. Kanye West

14. Nicki Minaj

15. Travis Scott

16. 50 Cent

17. Chris Brown

18. Metro Boomin

19. Calvin Harris

20. Lana Del Rey

D.C.'s 50 favorite drinking songs:

1. Feathered Indians by Tyler Childers

2. Pepas by Farruko

3. Danza Kuduro by Don Omar

4. Tongue Tied by Grouplove

5. No Role Modelz by J. Cole

6. In Your Love by Tyler Childers

7. Fukumean by Gunna

8. Love Sosa by Chief Keef

9. Gimme Shelter by The Rolling Stones

10. Rich Flex by Drake

11. Feel Good Inc by Gorillaz

12. Work Out by J. Cole

13. Low by SZA

14. Empire State Of Mind by Jay-Z

15. Sweater Weather by The Neighbourhood

16. Hey Ya! by Outkast

17. Born In The USA by Bruce Springsteen

18. Only Girl (In The World) by Rihanna

19. Gold Digger by Kanye West

20. Super Bass by Nicki Minaj

21. Starships by Nicki Minaj

22. Mr. Brightside by The Killers

23. Hotel Room Service by Pitbull

24. Mask Off by Future

25. Pure Cocaine by Lil Baby

26. Runnin' by 21 Savage

27. S&M by Rihanna

28. Love Me by Lil Wayne

29. Goosebumps by Hvme

30. Lovin On Me by Jack Harlow

31. Cant Hold Us by Macklemore

32. Redrum by 21 Savage

33. Tennessee Whiskey by Chris Stapleton

34. Promiscuous by Nelly Furtado

35. Wagon Wheel by Darius Rucker

36. Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) by Katy Perry

37. Yeah! by Usher ft. Lil Jon & Ludacris

38. Candy Shop by 50 Cent

39. Mo Bamba by Sheck Wes

40. I Know by Big Sean

41. Thunderstruck by AC/DC

42. Without Me by Eminem

43. Heartless by Kanye West

44. Chasin You by Morgan Wallen

45. Love Me by Lil Tecca

46. Knife Talk by Drake

47. Tik Tok by Kesha

48. Like A G6 by Far East Movement

49. Get Low by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz

50. Heartless by The Weeknd