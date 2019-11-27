Beware of porch pirates as Black Friday, holiday season looms

Porch pirates have targeted the DMV throughout the year, but the holiday season brings even more opportunity.

This year, the D.C. area did not make it on Safewise.com's list of metro areas most likely to be targeted by package thieves. The top four were San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Portland, Ore. and Baltimore.

Yet, D.C. did make the top 10 in a list last year compiled by Schorr Packaging Corp.

A 2017 survey by Ring found that one in five U.S. households reported a package stolen that year, and the average cost per package was $140.

To avoid becoming a victim experts urge taking advantage of a package drop off location, having packages sent to work or having packages delivered in an area out of sight.

"If you're able to leave specific instructions with the delivery service online, do that. That could help save you a package theft. If you're able to leave your packages behind a flowerpot or behind shrubbery that too will help prevent any package theft," said Cpl. Nicholas Clayton with Prince George's County Police.