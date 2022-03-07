Bethesda man charged with first-degree murder for stabbing his dad

A 20-year-old man is being charged with first-degree murder for stabbing his father in Bethesda on Sunday night.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division have arrested Sergio Elysee Koyangbo for fatally stabbing his dad David Beasley.

Police say the incident occurred at a residence in the 5600 block of Lambeth Road in Bethesda.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the location after receiving a call for a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Beasley, 46, inside the residence with apparent stab wounds to his body.

Officers provided life-saving measures to Beasley until Montgomery County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene.

He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Detectives spoke with witnesses and determined that Koyangbo stabbed his father, Beasley, inside the residence.

Koyangbo was placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Central Processing Unit. He is being held without bond.

Police say the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will conduct an autopsy to determine the official manner and cause of death.