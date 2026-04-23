Best spots to watch the NFL Draft around DC
WASHINGTON - Football fans in the D.C. area have plenty of options to watch the 2026 NFL Draft, with watch parties happening across the region Thursday night and throughout the weekend. From stadium events to sports bars, fans can gather to follow every first-round pick and celebrate the future of the league.
The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, with multiple venues offering food, drinks, giveaways, and fan experiences.
What we know:
The 2026 NFL Draft begins Thursday evening, April 23, with several watch parties scheduled across the D.C. area.
Events range from large-scale team-hosted gatherings to local bar watch parties, many featuring live entertainment and fan engagement opportunities.
Where to watch:
Northwest Stadium – Commanders Draft Party
The Washington Commanders are hosting a free Draft Night Party at Northwest Stadium starting at 7 p.m.
Fans can expect:
- meet-and-greets with Washington legends
- live entertainment
- exclusive giveaways
- photo opportunities and activities
Starr Hill Brewpub (Tysons, VA)
A viewing party hosted by BIG 100 runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Highlights include:
- live draft coverage
- fan atmosphere
- chance to win Commanders season tickets
Memories Lounge
Fans can gather for a more casual watch party with food, drinks, and a lively atmosphere as the draft unfolds live.
Sports & Social (April 23, 8–11 p.m.)
This venue offers a packed-house viewing experience with big screens and an energetic crowd reacting to every pick.
Tom’s Watch Bar (Navy Yard)
Hosting one of the largest draft watch parties in the area from April 23–25, featuring:
- full draft coverage
- giveaways
- a high-energy sports bar environment
What's next:
The Commanders will also host a Saturday Draft Party on April 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to wrap up the event, featuring additional entertainment, giveaways, and alumni appearances.