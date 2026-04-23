Best spots to watch the NFL Draft around DC

The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft begins April 23, with multiple watch parties across the D.C. area offering fans places to gather. Events include a free Washington Commanders Draft Party at Northwest Stadium and bar watch parties in Tysons, Navy Yard, and other locations. Venues will feature live draft coverage, giveaways, entertainment, and fan experiences throughout the weekend.



Football fans in the D.C. area have plenty of options to watch the 2026 NFL Draft, with watch parties happening across the region Thursday night and throughout the weekend. From stadium events to sports bars, fans can gather to follow every first-round pick and celebrate the future of the league.

The NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night, with multiple venues offering food, drinks, giveaways, and fan experiences.

What we know:

The 2026 NFL Draft begins Thursday evening, April 23, with several watch parties scheduled across the D.C. area.

Events range from large-scale team-hosted gatherings to local bar watch parties, many featuring live entertainment and fan engagement opportunities.

Where to watch:

Northwest Stadium – Commanders Draft Party

The Washington Commanders are hosting a free Draft Night Party at Northwest Stadium starting at 7 p.m.

Fans can expect:

meet-and-greets with Washington legends

live entertainment

exclusive giveaways

photo opportunities and activities

Starr Hill Brewpub (Tysons, VA)

A viewing party hosted by BIG 100 runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Highlights include:

live draft coverage

fan atmosphere

chance to win Commanders season tickets

Memories Lounge

Fans can gather for a more casual watch party with food, drinks, and a lively atmosphere as the draft unfolds live.

Sports & Social (April 23, 8–11 p.m.)

This venue offers a packed-house viewing experience with big screens and an energetic crowd reacting to every pick.

Tom’s Watch Bar (Navy Yard)

Hosting one of the largest draft watch parties in the area from April 23–25, featuring:

full draft coverage

giveaways

a high-energy sports bar environment

What's next:

The Commanders will also host a Saturday Draft Party on April 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to wrap up the event, featuring additional entertainment, giveaways, and alumni appearances.