Berlin Turnpike shutdown Saturday night in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Berlin Turnpike in Loudoun County will be closed Saturday night following an early morning collision.
Police responded to the area of Route 7 Eastbound at Berlin Turnpike. This area was temporally shutdown during the time of the accident. It appears a vehicle traveled off the roadway and flipped into a wooded area.
Loudoun County crash
Watch FOX 5 DC Live:
According to police, the area will be closed Saturday night for reconstruction and discovery operations.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.