Berlin Turnpike shutdown Saturday night in Loudoun County

The Berlin Turnpike in Loudoun County will be closed Saturday night following an early morning collision.

Police responded to the area of Route 7 Eastbound at Berlin Turnpike. This area was temporally shutdown during the time of the accident. It appears a vehicle traveled off the roadway and flipped into a wooded area.

Loudoun County crash

According to police, the area will be closed Saturday night for reconstruction and discovery operations.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.