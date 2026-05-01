Ben’s Chili Bowl is reopening its doors Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony after completing its first major renovation at the landmark U Street restaurant in more than six decades.

The grand reopening will honor co‑founder Virginia Ali, whose family has operated the iconic eatery since 1958. Ben’s has long been a cornerstone of Washington’s community and culture.

Over its 67‑year history, the restaurant has served as a gathering place for civil rights leaders including Martin Luther King Jr., John Lewis and Jesse Jackson, and as a late‑night refuge for students and artists.

The U Street location has also welcomed presidents, celebrities and generations of locals.

"Ben's has always been about more than just food. It's also about family, community, and history," Ali said last year as the restaurant prepared to close for renovations. "We've welcomed generations of guests through our doors, and now we’re taking this time to care for the space that has meant so much to so many. It's time to give it some love, so it can serve another generation."

Ben’s Chili Bowl Celebration Details

11:00 AM: Live Go-Go Music – Sirius Company Band

11:45 AM: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

1:00PM – 2:00PM: Live Go-Go Music – Sirius Company Band

Ben’s will remain open to celebrate until 4:00AM

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ben’s Chili Bowl reopens after major renovation with Friday ribbon cutting ceremony