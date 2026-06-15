The Brief Charter bus crash caused several blocks of damage along Wisconsin Avenue. One person injured was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. Wires reported down Monday morning likely connected to the crash.



Several blocks of damage were reported after a charter bus with a reported braking malfunction crashed Sunday evening in Bethesda, according to Montgomery County officials.

What we know:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. along Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda. Several people were evaluated, and one person was taken to a hospital with injuries considered non‑life‑threatening.

Piringer said the crash caused significant property damage, including damage to multiple light and utility poles. Portions of Wisconsin Avenue were closed Sunday as crews responded.

Wires were reported down Monday morning, likely connected to the crash, Piringer said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Charter bus crash leaves several blocks of damage in Bethesda, officials say (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)