Ben's Chili Bowl to close for renovations

The Brief Ben’s Chili Bowl U Street will be closed after Monday, July 14, 2025. The estimated reopening is November 2025. During the hiatus, Ben’s will be making renovations to the historic building. The restaurant’s 91-year-old owner, Virginia "Mom" Ali, will be there in the weeks before closure to speak with guests.



Ben’s Chili Bowl U Street will be temporarily closing starting at midnight next Monday. The historic building is closing for renovations, its first major repairs in over six decades. The upgrades are expected to take four months, and a grand reopening is planned for November 2025.

Ben’s Chili Bowl has been a community staple since 1958, even occasionally hosting celebrities and politicians. Virginia "Mom" Ali opened Ben’s when she was just 24 years old, and she still loves coming to the shop at 91.

"Ben’s has always been about more than just food. It’s also about family, community, and history," says Virginia Ali. "We’ve welcomed generations of guests through our doors, and now we’re taking this time to care for the space that has meant so much to so many."

Between July 7 and July 14, Ben’s is encouraging guests to stop by and take a picture with Virginia "Mom" Ali. If they share the photo along with their favorite Ben’s Chili Bowl story on social media using the hashtag #MyBensStory, they could be featured on Ben’s Chili Bowl social media during the closure.