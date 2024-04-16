Ben & Jerry's 'Free Cone Day' returns

Ben & Jerry's is offering customers a free cup or cone of your favorite flavor.

‘Free Cone Day’ is back this year, and it lands on Tuesday, April 16. This celebration was first introduced in 1979 as a way for Ben & Jerry’s to say thank you to their loyal fans for the support during their first year of business in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont.

Customers can claim their free cone in stores at any Scoop Shop around the world between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Ahead of potential long lines, the company shared some fun ways to help pass time while waiting for your scoop or cone.