Beltway pursuit ends in fiery crash and arrest in Fairfax County

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The Brief A Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on westbound I-495 near Telegraph Road, initiating a pursuit when the driver refused to pull over. The driver fled on foot following a tactical maneuver by the trooper, but was quickly apprehended. The suspect's vehicle rolled into a parked car and sparked a fire that engulfed both vehicles.



A chase that began on the Capital Beltway early Sunday morning ended in a fiery crash and a foot pursuit before Virginia State Police apprehended the driver.

What we know:

The incident began just before 1 a.m. when a state trooper noticed a vehicle speeding westbound on Interstate 495 near the Telegraph Road area. When the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit.

The chase wove through the Mixing Bowl interchange and headed northbound on Interstate 395. The suspect then took the Edsall Road exit, leading police through residential neighborhoods before turning into an apartment complex parking lot.

Inside the lot, a trooper executed a tactical maneuver to bring the fleeing car to a halt. The driver then bailed out of the car while it was still in gear and attempted to escape on foot. Troopers apprehended the suspect after a brief foot chase.

The suspect's abandoned vehicle rolled into a parked car. The collision sparked a fire that engulfed and burned both vehicles.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release the suspect's name, along with any possible charges. Virginia State Police say the incident remains under active investigation.