Beloved senior citizen shot and killed in broad daylight in Southeast

Neighbors of a 67-year-old man are distraught and searching for answers after D.C. police say the senior citizen was murdered in broad daylight Wednesday morning.

People who live in Anthony Stewart’s apartment building are lost for words.

They often saw him walk out the front door of the apartment and greet people along the walkway in front of the building located on the 100 block of 35th Street Southeast.

Around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, as he was walking to 35th Street Northeast, someone walked up to him and shot him.

The 100 block of 35th Street Southeast is where police say 67-year-old Anthony Stewart was gunned down Wednesday morning.

Police told FOX 5 that medics drove Mr. Stewart to a hospital where he later died.

Neighbors described him as a "nice man who kept to himself."

"Every day the man was in great spirits," said Mr. Stewart's neighbor, Ramone Lewis. "I've been knowing him for 11 to 12 years. All he would do is go to work. He loves his cars. He has several cars over the block. He washes cars. He never complained about anything. I mean, it's hard to imagine that something like that happened to him."

Police are searching for a motive in this case. They are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to an arrest and conviction.