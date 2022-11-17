Beloved Prince George's County Sheriff Melvin C. High dead at 78

The Prince George's County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Melvin C. High, who was in his third term as the elected sheriff for the county, died Thursday, according to his colleagues. He was 78.

The sheriff's office said High was feeling ill and checked into Washington Hospital Center where he passed away. His cause of death was not revealed.

In a statement, previous chief assistant sheriff and now current Prince George’s County Sheriff Darrin C. Palmer said High was "dearly loved" and "respected."

Over the last twelve years, Palmer said Sheriff High modernized the sheriff’s office by focusing on the professional growth of the agency, top-tier training, effective service delivery, and accountability.

High was sworn in as sheriff on December 7, 2010, and was responsible for leading over 300 deputies in safety and crime prevention.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks called High a "dedicated public servant" who will be remembered for his service to the community and commitment to the safety of Prince Georgians.

The beloved sheriff leaves behind his wife, Brenda, and his daughter, Tracy.