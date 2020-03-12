Basketball official who worked CAA tourney in DC tests positive for COVID-19

An official who worked the Colonial Athletic Association’s championship in D.C. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the conference announced on Thursday.

They say the official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game.

The tournament was held at the Entertainment and Sports Arena from March 7 through March 10.

The conference has made tournament personnel aware.

A number of conference tournaments - as well as the NCAA Tournament - have been postponed or canceled while the nation comes to grips with the virus.