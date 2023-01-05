Basilica of the National Shrine to hold mass for Benedict XVI; mourners can sign condolence book

D.C.'s Basilica of the National Shrine will hold a special mass in memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The mass will begin at 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the Basilica's Great Upper Church.

Mourners will also be able to sign a book of condolences from the Apostolic Nunciature to the United States.

Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful to bid farewell to Benedict at a funeral Mass at the Vatican Thursday. His coffin was entombed in the crypt in the grottoes underneath St. Peter's Basilica.

Benedict became the leader of the Catholic Church in 2005. He announced his resignation in 2013. He was 95.