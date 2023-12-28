Barricade situation underway in Northeast following domestic dispute, DC police say

Police say a man is barricaded inside of a home in Northeast D.C.

At 3:25 p.m., a caller reported that shots may have been fired at a home in the 100 block of T St., NE., according to police.

At this time, it's believed that the incident stemmed from a domestic incident.

A shooting has not been confirmed at this time but a SWAT team was requested.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A neighbor also told FOX 5 she believed the shots were fired from the fourth floor of her building, adding that police told her and another individual to lay flat in their car in their garage, and they would come back to get them.

Right now, police have initiated road closures as they try to negotiate.

Streets are closed in the 100 Blocks T St., NE between North Capitol St. and 2nd St., NE, and in the ️1700 – 1900 blocks of Lincoln Rd NE between S St. and Todd Pl., NE.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police.