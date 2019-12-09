Barricade situation resolved in Alexandria; man taken into custody, police say

article

Officers say a barriacde situation in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County has been resolved and one person has been safely taken into custody.

Police say a man who was "acting erratically" barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 6400 block of Cheyenne Drive on Monday evening.

Officers asked people to avoid the area while they worked to resolve the situation. Neighbors were told to shelter in place.

Police say the man will be receiving a mental health evaluation at an area hospital.