Barricade situation forced some Loudoun Country residents to evacuate homes on Thanksgiving, authorities say

Some residents of a Virginia neighborhood were evacuated from their homes on Thanksgiving during a barricade situation, authorities say.

Members of the Loudoun Country Sheriff's Office responded to a call for gunfire Thursday morning on Macglashan Terrace in the Ashburn area. FOX 5 was told a neighbor called police after finding what appeared to be a bullet hole in her home. A Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told FOX 5 the suspect would not leave his home.

Ashburn Barricade (Ramirez / WTTG)

Authorities advised some neighbors to evacuate the area during the incident. Others were told to stay inside or avoid the area.

No injuries were reported. Authorities say that a suspect was taken into custody later in the afternoon.