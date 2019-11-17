Bank teller broke into customer's Maryland home after "large" cash withdrawal, police say

article

Police say a bank teller is in custody after breaking into the Maryland home of a customer who withdrew a "large amount of money" from the bank.

19-year-old Nathan Michael Newell of Bel Air faces home invasion, robbery, 1st and 3rd degree burglary and 1st and 2nd degree assault charges after the break-in Monday. He's being held without bail.

Police say Newell forced his way into the customer's home after ringing the doorbell and the customer opened the door. Newell then immediately began attacking the customer, a 78-year-old man, until another resident, a 57-year-old woman, intervened.

Police say Newell then ran upstairs while the woman called police from a neighbor's home.

Newell fled the scene before police arrived.

But officers say they later learned Newell worked at the bank, where he was arrested Wednesday.