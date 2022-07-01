Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson's cause of death revealed

article

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson died due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine, according to officials.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released a statement on the cause of death to FOX 5 Friday. The statement said the Medical Examiner also determined that the 26-years-old's death was an accident.

Ferguson was found unresponsive in his North Baltimore home on the night of June 21. He was pronounced dead on the scene by medics.

The Ravens drafted Ferguson, nicknamed "Sack Daddy," in the third round of the 2019 draft, and he played his whole pro career with the team. He appeared in 38 games and had 4 1/2 sacks.

Ferguson made nine starts as a rookie for the Ravens in 2019, and he also started the team’s only playoff game that season. The linebacker spent time on the COVID-19 list early last season but ended up appearing in 10 games.

Born Dec. 14, 1995, in St. Francisville, Louisiana, Ferguson played high school football and basketball at West Feliciana. At Louisiana Tech, his 45 sacks were one better than another Ravens linebacker, Terrell Suggs, achieved at Arizona State.

Following news of Ferguson's death the team posted the following statement online:

"We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.