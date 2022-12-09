Baltimore, MD and DC in top 25 most 'sinful cities' in the country

The "Sinful City" title no longer belongs to just Las Vegas.

WalletHub released an article on Tuesday with a list of the most sinful cities in America. The article noted how people are "behaving illicitly" all over the country, not just in Vegas.

The findings were based on 7 categories including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, and lust.

Based on those categories, Baltimore was ranked #13 overall and DC was ranked at #25.

DC came in at #1 for greed and #4 for anger and hatred.

WalletHub compared police reports from 182 cities. Once compiled, each type of report was given a point system from violent to nonviolent which included terrorist attacks in cities.