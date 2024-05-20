Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Section of roadway that fell remains unbroken across container ship

Aerial images showed a section of roadway that once ran across the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge as it lay stretched across the container ship that brought the structure down.

SKYFOX captured the pictures of what was once part of the section of the Baltimore Beltway that spanned the Potomac River on Monday as the Dali was towed from the collapse site to a nearby marine terminal.

The eerie scene showed the buckled asphalt span with the painted white lines and concrete lane dividers still recognizable.

The Dali had remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns on March 26.

The deadly collision killed six construction workers and temporarily closed traffic into the Baltimore Harbor.

The ship will remain at the marine terminal as the investigation continues.

