Baltimore County police officer shot, currently in surgery

article

The Brief A Baltimore County police officer was shot around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and is in surgery at Shock Trauma. Police say an armed suspect approached and opened fire on the officer while on duty. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for prayers for the officer and his family. Authorities have not released details about the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting.



A Baltimore County police officer is fighting for his life after being shot Thursday afternoon while on duty.

Police officer shot in Baltimore

What we know:

Around 2:30 p.m., an armed suspect approached the officer and began firing at him. The officer was immediately transported to the University of Maryland's Medical Center Shock Trauma, where he is currently undergoing surgery.

The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to keep the officer and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this critical time.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the suspect and the incident remain under investigation.

Authorities have not yet released additional information.