Baltimore County police officer shot, currently in surgery
BALTIMORE, Md. - A Baltimore County police officer is fighting for his life after being shot Thursday afternoon while on duty.
Police officer shot in Baltimore
What we know:
Around 2:30 p.m., an armed suspect approached the officer and began firing at him. The officer was immediately transported to the University of Maryland's Medical Center Shock Trauma, where he is currently undergoing surgery.
The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to keep the officer and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this critical time.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding the suspect and the incident remain under investigation.
Authorities have not yet released additional information.
The Source: Baltimore County Police Department