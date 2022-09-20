Baltimore County middle school evacuated due to 'suspicious package;' Multiple roads closed

article

A Baltimore County middle school has been evacuated after police were made aware of a "suspicious package" located in the area, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police say all children from Pine Grove Middle School are safe and well and are being transported Parkville High School for reunification. Police have also decided to move students of Pine Grove Elementary School to Loch Raven High School for reunification with family members.

In connection with the suspicious package, police are also conducting an investigation in the 1600 block of Whitehead Ct. The surrounding area has been evacuated and traffic will be impacted.

Security Blvd. from Woodlawn Dr. to I-695 including the exit to I-695 toward Baltimore City is currently closed to traffic. All of Whitehead Ct. is currently closed and Whitehead Rd. between Security and Whitestone Rd. is currently closed.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 5 for updates.

