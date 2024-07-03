Baltimore City school teacher arrested, charged with raping minor: police

A Baltimore City school teacher faces rape and sexual offense charges after police say he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 24-year-old Lewis Laury on July 1.

According to police, investigators received information about the inappropriate relationship between Laury and the minor. He was then arrested and charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree.

Lewis Laury (Baltimore County Police)

Laury is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

According to a report on FOX Baltimore, the victim was a 12-year-old girl and met Laury on the playground of the Pikesville apartment complex where they both lived. The girl was reported missing by her mother in June and was located about a week later inside Laury's apartment, according to the report.

The report says the girl admitted to having consensual sex with Laury after telling him she was 22-years-old.

FOX Baltimore says Laury was a teacher at Mervo High School in Baltimore City.