A bald eagle was rescued from the grill of an SUV after colliding with the vehicle on a Maryland roadway.

The unusual incident happened on March 9 on Route 4 in Calvert County.

Bald eagle rescued from grill of SUV after collision on Maryland road left it trapped (Calvert County Government)

Officials say the driver said the bird became trapped in the vehicle’s grill after an accidental collision.

Calvert County Animal Control Officer Neel responded and was safely able to remove the eagle. "After a thorough examination, all were relieved to find the bird seemed to be in good health and was quickly released back into the wild," read a post on the County Government’s Facebook page.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.