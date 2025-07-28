Back-to-school shopping: Labubu, Stanley, Gizmo Watch and more top 2025 lists
article
The school year is still weeks away, but back-to-school shopping is well underway, and kids are getting more involved than ever!
What we know:
Gone are the days of parents simply stocking up on composition notebooks and No. 2 pencil to get their kids ready for the year ahead.
Shopping lists are getting more and more detailed as students request must-have accessories to personalize their school style.
Trends for 2025:
- Backpacks: Keeping them sleek and stylish with the option to customize
- Backpack accessories: The Labubu and Jellycat frenzy is making its way to school with keychains and charms
- Tumblers: Stanleys are still a must, but Owalas are also on the rise
- Age-appropriate tech: Smartwatches can be an accessory for kids of all ages, including the Gizmo Watch for the younger ones.
- Footwear: Everything from the classic Birkenstock to Crocs with Jibbitz and stylish sneakers
- Eco-friendly clothing/ thrifting: Sustainability is a rising trend among younger generations
- Beauty: The Sephora phenomenon is making its way to the classroom
- Digital planners: Paper planners go digital
By the numbers:
Data shows that although traditional school supplies still make up the majority of back-to-school shopping, those trendy accessories are starting to rise:
2025 back-to-school shopping categories
- 24 percent school supplies
- 19 percent clothing and accessories
- 17 percent electronics
- 13 percent safety essentials
- 13 percent extracurricular activities
- 13 percent online resources and subscriptions
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from ZETA Global, StyleLujo and LINK NKY.