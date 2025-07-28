Expand / Collapse search

Back-to-school shopping: Labubu, Stanley, Gizmo Watch and more top 2025 lists

By Amanda Hurley
Published  July 28, 2025 3:38pm EDT
The Brief

    • Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and lists may look a little different this year.
    • In addition to traditional school supplies, students are asking for more stylish accessories to bring to class.
    • Everything from Labubus, Stanleys and Gizmo Watches are topping this year's trending list.

The school year is still weeks away, but back-to-school shopping is well underway, and kids are getting more involved than ever!

What we know:

Gone are the days of parents simply stocking up on composition notebooks and No. 2 pencil to get their kids ready for the year ahead.

Shopping lists are getting more and more detailed as students request must-have accessories to personalize their school style.

Trends for 2025:

  • Backpacks: Keeping them sleek and stylish with the option to customize
  • Backpack accessories: The Labubu and Jellycat frenzy is making its way to school with keychains and charms
  • Tumblers: Stanleys are still a must, but Owalas are also on the rise
  • Age-appropriate tech: Smartwatches can be an accessory for kids of all ages, including the Gizmo Watch for the younger ones.
  • Footwear: Everything from the classic Birkenstock to Crocs with Jibbitz and stylish sneakers
  • Eco-friendly clothing/ thrifting: Sustainability is a rising trend among younger generations
  • Beauty: The Sephora phenomenon is making its way to the classroom
  • Digital planners: Paper planners go digital

By the numbers:

Data shows that although traditional school supplies still make up the majority of back-to-school shopping, those trendy accessories are starting to rise:

2025 back-to-school shopping categories

  • 24 percent school supplies
  • 19 percent clothing and accessories
  • 17 percent electronics
  • 13 percent safety essentials
  • 13 percent extracurricular activities
  • 13 percent online resources and subscriptions

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from ZETA Global, StyleLujo and LINK NKY.

