Back-to-school shopping: Labubu, Stanley, Gizmo Watch and more top 2025 lists

The Brief Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and lists may look a little different this year. In addition to traditional school supplies, students are asking for more stylish accessories to bring to class. Everything from Labubus, Stanleys and Gizmo Watches are topping this year's trending list.



The school year is still weeks away, but back-to-school shopping is well underway, and kids are getting more involved than ever!

What we know:

Gone are the days of parents simply stocking up on composition notebooks and No. 2 pencil to get their kids ready for the year ahead.

Shopping lists are getting more and more detailed as students request must-have accessories to personalize their school style.

Trends for 2025:

Backpacks: Keeping them sleek and stylish with the option to customize

Backpack accessories: The Labubu and Jellycat frenzy is making its way to school with keychains and charms

Tumblers: Stanleys are still a must, but Owalas are also on the rise

Age-appropriate tech: Smartwatches can be an accessory for kids of all ages, including the Gizmo Watch for the younger ones.

Footwear: Everything from the classic Birkenstock to Crocs with Jibbitz and stylish sneakers

Eco-friendly clothing/ thrifting: Sustainability is a rising trend among younger generations

Beauty: The Sephora phenomenon is making its way to the classroom

Digital planners: Paper planners go digital

By the numbers:

Data shows that although traditional school supplies still make up the majority of back-to-school shopping, those trendy accessories are starting to rise:

2025 back-to-school shopping categories

24 percent school supplies

19 percent clothing and accessories

17 percent electronics

13 percent safety essentials

13 percent extracurricular activities

13 percent online resources and subscriptions