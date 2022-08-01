Back-to-school physicals in high demand

Back-to-school season is right around the corner and a routine physical examination is needed for many school districts and sports programs across the D.C.-area.

If you haven’t scheduled one yet for your child, now may be a good time to do so.

Some doctors say pediatric offices may face backlogs delaying appointment availability.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke with the American Academy of Pediatrics who said parents may need to seek other options if they’re unable to get a physical exam appointment in time for the school year.

Those options could include pharmacies, walk-in clinics, public health departments and also urgent care facilities can be a last resort.

Most, if not all, extracurricular school sports programs in the area require students have a routine physical examination, some school districts as well.

Documentation showing proof of the exam is often due long before school starts.

One parents told us the wait list was between 4-6 weeks. Another parent says she ultimately booked her child’s physical exam with her general physician. She was able to get an appointment in less than two weeks.

Dr. Andrea Willis, senior vice president and chief medical officer at BlueCross Blue Shield, tells FOX 5, "There are urgent care centers that families can have comprehensive medical exam capability."

"You can also check with your local health department," she said. "If they don't have availability, then they can often recommend another source that does. You can think about federally qualified health centers, and those are centers that are basically funded by the government, and they're often in communities where there may be other challenges like language. Maybe, the parents don't speak English … Pharmacies are a good resource — some of them have capabilities and again, if they don't have the availability they can recommend someone."