A baby boy and a woman are in critical condition following a crash in Lake Arbor on Friday night.

Police say the sedan the baby and woman were traveling in struck a parked, unoccupied SUV in the 10500 block of Lake Arbor Way at around 7:58 p.m.

The baby and the person have been transported to the hospital, according to police.