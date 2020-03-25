Baby boy tests positive for COVID-19, youngest person in Florida known to have virus

A 2-year-old girl and a baby boy tested positive for COVID-19 in Broward County, reports the Miami Herald.

The newspaper said the Florida Health Department's data lists the boy's age as zero. It makes him the youngest person in the state known to have coronavirus.

Officials also said it is unknown if it is travel-related and they didn't say whether the baby was in contact with someone who tested positive.

It's also unknown whether the 2-year-old girl's case is travel-related. According to the Miami Herald, it's unknown if she came in contact with someone who tested positive. The newspaper adds she is the second 2-year-old girl in Florida to test positive.

Broward County has the second highest number of cases in Florida, after Miami-Dade County, as of Tuesday night.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are not at a higher risk for COVID-19 than adults.

“While some children and infants have been sick with COVID-19, adults make up most of the known cases to death," according to the CDC website.

