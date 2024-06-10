Awning collapses on Howard University campus; construction worker seriously injured

article

A worker was seriously injured when a section of overhang loosened and struck him at Howard University on Thursday.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the incident occurred in the 600 block of Girard Street NW on the university's campus.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene to evaluate the man, who sustained what they described as serious but "non-life-threatening" injuries.

The injured worker was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.