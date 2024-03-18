Virginia college professor found dead while attending conference in Orlando, police say

article

Averett University professor Dr. David Hanbury was found dead in Orlando on Sunday after being reported missing while attending a conference in town, police and the university confirmed to FOX 35.

Hanbury's cause of death has not been determined, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police did not share where Hanbury was found, but said his death doesn't appear to be suspicious at this time.

"On behalf of the entire Averett University community, we send our affection, condolences and prayers of support to Dr. Hanbury's family, friends and all others upon whom he had a lasting impact," the Danville, Virginia-based Baptist university said in a statement.

Danbury was in Orlando attending the Southeastern Psychological Association Conference at the DoubleTree by Universal Studios, and was last seen on Friday evening, police said. At the time, police considered Danbury a missing person.

Danbury joined Averett faculty over eight years ago, according to the university. He was an associate professor and co-chair of the Psychology Department, and also served as the chair for the Division of Physical and Psychological Health Sciences.

The university is hosting a prayer and support vigil for Danbury on campus on Monday at 6 p.m.