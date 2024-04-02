Avalanche kills 3, including American teen, near Swiss resort

article

Three people were killed in an avalanche, including an American teenager, near the Swiss resort of Zermatt, police said Tuesday.

A fourth person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the avalanche happened around 2 p.m. local time Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and the injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man.

The victims were a 15-year-old American boy, as well as a man and a woman whose identification has not yet been concluded, police in Valais canton said in a statement.

They gave no further details, but said they currently have no information on the woman's identity.

Prosecutors were investigating the incident.

Last month, five members of a Swiss family were found dead after going missing while cross-country skiing near the Matterhorn in difficult weather conditions . Authorities abandoned the search for a sixth missing person days later.

