Autism and Tylenol: What to know ahead of White House announcement

The Brief The White House has a planned announcement on autism Monday afternoon. President Trump said the announcement will be with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announcing "the answer" to autism. You can watch the announcement live at 4 p.m. ET in the video player above, or wherever you stream LiveNOW from FOX.



The White House has a planned announcement on autism Monday afternoon.

The event, scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, will be closely watched by scientists and advocates after the Trump administration will reportedly release a report showing a potential link between Tylenol and autism.

Trump teases autism announcement

The backstory:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised earlier this year to determine the cause of autism by September.

What they're saying:

President Trump was speaking about the MAHA movement - make America healthy again - during his remarks at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service Sunday, when he teased an announcement on the topic for Monday.

"And tomorrow we're going to have one of the biggest announcements ever, really, medically, I think, in the history of our country. We're going to be doing it with (Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) and us and all of the professionals. I think you're going to find it to be amazing," Trump said. "I think we found an answer to autism.

"How about that? Autism. Tomorrow we're going to be talking in the Oval Office, in the White House about autism, how it happens. So we won't let it happen anymore, and how to get at least somewhat better when you have it so that parents can help their child."

CONTINUE READING: President Donald Trump’s full speech at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

What is autism?

Big picture view:

Autism is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. It presents with a wide range of symptoms that can include delays in language, learning, and social or emotional skills.

RFK Jr., HHS researching autism

The backstory:

President Trump and Kennedy have both expressed concerns about rising autism diagnoses rates. Earlier this year, Kennedy announced the Health and Human Services Department would undertake a "massive testing and research effort" to determine the cause of autism .

Kennedy is a longtime vaccine critic who has pushed a discredited theory that routine childhood shots cause the developmental disability. Trump has also suggested that vaccines could be to blame for autism rates.

The other side:

Scientific consensus stands that childhood vaccines don’t cause autism. Leading autism advocacy groups, including Autism Speaks , agree.

Additionally, part of the increase of rising autism rates can be explained due to increased awareness and a change in how the disability is diagnosed.

Dig deeper:

The National Institutes of Health, which already spends more than $300 million yearly researching autism, lists some possible risk factors such as prenatal exposure to pesticides or air pollution, extreme prematurity or low birth weight, certain maternal health problems or parents conceiving at an older age.

Tylenol and autism

The backstory:

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Kennedy's HHS is expected to release a report this month on potential causes of autism, which was likely to show Tylenol taken during pregnancy and low levels of the vitamin folate.

Big picture view:

Tylenol is a popular over-the-counter drug used for purposes such as pain relief, fever reduction and addressing symptoms of illnesses ranging from headaches and cold or flu symptoms to allergies. The active ingredient in Tylenol is acetaminophen, which is used in similar over-the-counter drugs. The medical profession has said that products containing acetaminophen are safe for women to take when pregnant.

The other side:

Kenvue, the parent of Tylenol-maker McNeil Consumer Healthcare, reportedly released a statement to disagree with the suggestion, saying, "We have continuously evaluated the science and continue to believe there is no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism."

By the numbers:

Shares in Kenvue plunged following The Wall Street Journal’s report – declining more than 14% in that day’s afternoon trading, FOX Business reported .

What's next:

Trump and Kennedy’s announcement is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 22. You can watch live in the video player above, or wherever you stream LiveNOW from FOX .